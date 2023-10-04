Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Turkey conducts fresh air strikes in northern Iraq
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey conducts fresh air strikes in northern Iraq

Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA : Turkish air forces conducted fresh air strikes in northern Iraq on Tuesday and destroyed 16 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Turkey's defence ministry said.

The operations were conducted in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) and that every measure was taken to avoid harm to civilians and the environment, the ministry said.

Two attackers detonated a bomb in front of Turkish government buildings in Ankara on Sunday, leaving both of them dead and two police officers wounded, and the PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.