Turkey discussing release of foreigners, civilians, children with Hamas -minister
FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
ANKARA : Turkey is in talks with the Palestinian militant group Hamas on the release of foreigners, civilians, and children held hostage by the group, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

Speaking alongside his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut, Fidan said "many countries" had sent requests to Turkey to secure the release of their citizens held by Hamas.

On Monday, Fidan spoke with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the issue, a foreign ministry source said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

