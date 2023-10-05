Turkey hits 22 Kurdistan Workers Party targets in northern Iraq -ministry

ISTANBUL : Turkish air forces destroyed 22 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq on Wednesday, Turkey's defence ministry said.

The air strikes were conducted in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara, Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT), it said.

Air strikes came after PKK claimed responsibility for a bomb attack near government buildings in the capital Ankara on Sunday.

