Turkey mine collapse kills 1, injures 6 - ministry
Turkey mine collapse kills 1, injures 6 - ministry

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
ANKARA : A partial collapse at a coal mine in northern Turkey killed one and injured six workers on Wednesday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The incident took place in the Armutcuk coal mine owned by state-run Turkish Hard Coal Institution (TTK), in the Eregli district of Zonguldak province, Governor Osman Hacibektasoglu told reporters.

It occurred 450 metres below the surface, he said without giving a reason. Injured miners were hospitalised, he added.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Alex Richardson)

