Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Turkey says Ankara bomb attackers came from Syria
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey says Ankara bomb attackers came from Syria

FILE PHOTO: Police officers secure an area near the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Police officers secure an area near the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA : The two attackers who detonated a bomb in front of Turkish government buildings in Ankara at the weekend entered Turkey through Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday.

As part of Turkey's response, he said any infrastructure and energy facilities in Iraq and Syria controlled by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Protection Units (YPG) are legitimate military targets.

"We recommend that third parties stay away from the facilities controlled by the PKK and YPG. Our armed forces' response to the attack will be very precise," Fidan said. Ankara sees the YPG as a wing of the PKK.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.