Turkey says Ankara bomb attackers came from Syria

ANKARA : The two attackers who detonated a bomb in front of Turkish government buildings in Ankara at the weekend entered Turkey through Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday.

As part of Turkey's response, he said any infrastructure and energy facilities in Iraq and Syria controlled by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Protection Units (YPG) are legitimate military targets.

"We recommend that third parties stay away from the facilities controlled by the PKK and YPG. Our armed forces' response to the attack will be very precise," Fidan said. Ankara sees the YPG as a wing of the PKK.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever)