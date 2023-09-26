Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Turkey will back Sweden's NATO bid if US keeps promise on F-16 sale -Erdogan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey will back Sweden's NATO bid if US keeps promise on F-16 sale -Erdogan

An F-16 combat jet of the US Airforce is prepared for practice flights ahead of the Air Defender Exercise 2023 at the military airport of Jagel, northern Germany, on June 9, 2023. AXEL HEIMKEN/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo

An F-16 combat jet of the US Airforce is prepared for practice flights ahead of the Air Defender Exercise 2023 at the military airport of Jagel, northern Germany, on June 9, 2023. AXEL HEIMKEN/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA : Turkey's parliament will keep its promise to ratify Sweden's NATO bid if U.S. President Joe Biden's administration paves the way for F-16 jet sales to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, according to Turkish media.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from Azerbaijan's exclave of Nakhchivan, Erdogan said that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Sweden's NATO membership bid last week in New York.

The U.S. administration is linking F-16 fighter jet sales to Turkey with Ankara's ratification of Sweden's bid, Erdogan said.

"If they (the U.S.) keep their promises, our parliament will keep its own promise as well. Turkish parliament will have the final say on Sweden's NATO membership," he said.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.