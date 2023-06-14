Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Turkey won't back Swedish NATO bid unless it stops anti-Turkish protests-Erdogan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey won't back Swedish NATO bid unless it stops anti-Turkish protests-Erdogan

Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA : Sweden should not expect a change of attitude from Ankara on its NATO membership bid at the defence alliance's summit next month unless it prevents anti-Turkey protests in Stockholm, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Turkey cannot approach Sweden's NATO bid positively while "terrorists" were protesting in Stockholm, and Turkey's position would be made clear once again in talks with Swedish officials in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight returning from Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.