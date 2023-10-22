Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Turkey's Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader - Turkish presidency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey's Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader - Turkish presidency

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed Gaza in phone call with the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, on Saturday.

Erdogan told Haniyeh about Ankara's efforts for a ceasefire, for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and possible treatment of the wounded in Turkey.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.