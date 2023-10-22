Turkey's Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader - Turkish presidency
ISTANBUL : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed Gaza in phone call with the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, on Saturday.
Erdogan told Haniyeh about Ankara's efforts for a ceasefire, for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and possible treatment of the wounded in Turkey.
(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)
