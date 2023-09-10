Logo
Turkey's Erdogan, Egypt's Sisi discuss energy cooperation at G20 Summit- Turkish presidency
Turkey's Erdogan, Egypt's Sisi discuss energy cooperation at G20 Summit- Turkish presidency

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan presents medium-term economic programme forecasts in Ankara, Turkey, September 6, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS/file photo

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan presents medium-term economic programme forecasts in Ankara, Turkey, September 6, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS/file photo

Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
ANKARA : Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of a G20 summit in the Indian capital New Delhi on Sunday, Erdogan's office said in a statement.

Erdogan and Sisi discussed bilateral ties and energy cooperation between Turkey and Egypt, as well as regional and global issues, it said.

Egypt and Turkey upgraded their diplomatic relations by appointing ambassadors to each other's capitals in July after a decade of tension.

Appointment of ambassadors marked a "new era" between Ankara and Cairo, Erdogan told Sisi during their meeting, according to the Turkish presidency's statement.

The two nations' relations broke down in 2013 after Egypt's then-army chief Sisi led the ouster of the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, an ally of Ankara.

Erdogan also told Sisi that Turkey attaches importance to reviving cooperation with Egypt in the fields of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear energy.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Elaine Hardcastle)

