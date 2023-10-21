Logo
Turkey's Erdogan, Egypt's Sisi discuss Israel-Gaza war, humanitarian aid
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Published October 21, 2023
Updated October 21, 2023
ISTANBUL : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had a phone call on Friday to discuss what the Turkish presidency said were human rights violations by Israel in the Gaza Strip and how to deliver humanitarian aid.

Erdogan told Egypt's Sisi that "Western silence" on the bombing of hospitals, schools, and places of worship was worsening the situation for Gaza, the president's office said in a statement.

Erdogan said forcing Palestinians in Gaza to migrate is unacceptable and Turkey will push to achieve peace and deliver humanitarian aid and medical services as soon as possible, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Burcu Karakas; editing by Grant McCool)

