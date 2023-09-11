Turkey's Erdogan says West must do their part to revive Black Sea grain deal -media

ANKARA : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Western countries to realise their promises to Russia and do their part in order to revive the Black Sea grain initiative, Turkish media reported on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from the G20 summit in India, Erdogan said he would again discuss reviving the deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and added that the issue would among the top agenda points at the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)