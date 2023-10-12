Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Turkey's Erdogan tells Algeria's Tebboun aim is to solve Israel-Hamas conflict with talks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey's Erdogan tells Algeria's Tebboun aim is to solve Israel-Hamas conflict with talks

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey October 11, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey October 11, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday that his aim was to resolve the conflict between Israel and Hamas through talks before it spreads to other countries, Ankara said.

Turkey's presidency said Erdogan had also said he expected regional countries and the international community to support Ankara's efforts to that end. Ankara has offered to mediate the conflict.

"Erdogan said ... that the aim is to end the tension before it spreads to other countries in the region and to open a way to reach a just peace through negotiations," the presidency said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Chris Reese)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.