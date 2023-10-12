Turkey's Erdogan tells Algeria's Tebboun aim is to solve Israel-Hamas conflict with talks

ANKARA : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday that his aim was to resolve the conflict between Israel and Hamas through talks before it spreads to other countries, Ankara said.

Turkey's presidency said Erdogan had also said he expected regional countries and the international community to support Ankara's efforts to that end. Ankara has offered to mediate the conflict.

"Erdogan said ... that the aim is to end the tension before it spreads to other countries in the region and to open a way to reach a just peace through negotiations," the presidency said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Chris Reese)