Turkey's Erdogan tells British PM Sunak: West needs to keep promises to Palestinians
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey October 11, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
ANKARA : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a call on Monday that Western countries should refrain from "provocative steps" regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan also told Sunak that Western powers must "remember the unkept promises to Palestine and do what is necessary", the presidency said on social messaging platform X. It said the two also discussed the resolution of the "grave humanitarian crisis" in Gaza.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Alex Richardson)

