Turkey's top appeals court upholds philanthropist Kavala's life sentence -media

ISTANBUL : Turkey's top appeals court on Thursday upheld the life sentence for philanthropist Osman Kavala, broadcaster Haberturk and other media reported, while overturning 18-year prison sentences for three others in the same case.

Kavala, 65, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in April 2022, while seven others in the case received 18 years based on claims they organised and financed nationwide protests in 2013.

At the time, the verdict was seen as symbolic of a crackdown on dissent under President Tayyip Erdogan, and the punishment of the government's perceived foes through the judiciary. All have denied the charges, saying the protests developed spontaneously.

On Thursday, the appeals court upheld the life sentence for Kavala and an 18-year sentence for Can Atalay, who was elected a member of parliament in May, and three others, Haberturk said.

The court overturned 18-year sentences for Mucella Yapici, Hakan Altinay, and Yigit Ekmekci, it said.

The ruling effectively marks the end of the appeals process for Kavala, who has been in detention since 2017. Turkey's Constitutional Court previously rejected his appeal too.

Hundreds of thousands marched in Istanbul and elsewhere in Turkey in 2013 as demonstrations against plans to build replica Ottoman barracks in the city's Gezi Park grew into nationwide protests against Erdogan's government.

Erdogan has equated the protesters to terrorists, and has personally accused Kavala numerous times of being the financier of the protests.

Ankara's Western allies, opposition members, and rights groups say Turkish courts are under the control of the government. Erdogan and his AK Party say they are independent.

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Turkey must free Kavala and others for violations of their rights. Turkey has not taken any action and now faces possible suspension from the Council of Europe.

