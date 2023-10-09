Logo
Turkish air strikes hit 6 Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria -ministry
Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
ANKARA : Turkey's military conducted air strikes in northern Syria on Sunday night and destroyed six Kurdish militant targets, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, adding many militants had been "neutralised" in the attack.

In a statement, the ministry said the targets hit included an oil facility used by militants, as well shelters and storage facilities where militants were believed to be. It did not say in which regions of northern Syria the air strikes had taken place.

Turkey typically uses the term "neutralised" to mean killed.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

