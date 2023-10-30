Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre state

SAO PAULO : At least 12 people died on Sunday after a small plane crashed near the Rio Branco airport, in the capital of the western Brazilian state of Acre, state authorities said.

The plane, operated by local firm ART Taxi Aereo, crashed right after takeoff, killing everyone onboard including an infant, the Acre state government in a statement. The causes of the crash will now be investigated, it said.

The plane was headed to Envira, a small town in Amazonas state.

(Writing by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Paula Laier and Marguerita Choy)