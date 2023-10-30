Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre state
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre state

Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : At least 12 people died on Sunday after a small plane crashed near the Rio Branco airport, in the capital of the western Brazilian state of Acre, state authorities said.

The plane, operated by local firm ART Taxi Aereo, crashed right after takeoff, killing everyone onboard including an infant, the Acre state government in a statement. The causes of the crash will now be investigated, it said.

The plane was headed to Envira, a small town in Amazonas state.

(Writing by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Paula Laier and Marguerita Choy)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.