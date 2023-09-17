Two Austrians who went missing in Greek floods confirmed dead

VIENNA : Two Austrians who went missing in recent floods in Greece have been confirmed dead as DNA tests on two recovered bodies confirmed their identities, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday without naming them.

"It is our sad duty to announce the death of two Austrian citizens in Greece," the ministry said in a brief statement. "The results of the DNA analyses confirmed that these are the two people who have been missing since the severe floods."

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)