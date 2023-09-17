Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Two Austrians who went missing in Greek floods confirmed dead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two Austrians who went missing in Greek floods confirmed dead

Published September 17, 2023
Updated September 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VIENNA : Two Austrians who went missing in recent floods in Greece have been confirmed dead as DNA tests on two recovered bodies confirmed their identities, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday without naming them.

"It is our sad duty to announce the death of two Austrian citizens in Greece," the ministry said in a brief statement. "The results of the DNA analyses confirmed that these are the two people who have been missing since the severe floods."

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.