Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Two dead after Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia -minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two dead after Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia -minister

Two dead after Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia -minister
A view shows the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 9, 2023. National Police/Handout via REUTERS
Two dead after Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia -minister
Rescuers work at the site where a building was destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Two dead after Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia -minister
A view shows the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 9, 2023. National Police of Zaporizhzhia Region/Handout via REUTERS
Published August 10, 2023
Updated August 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine :Two people were killed and seven injured in an apparent missile attack by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said.

A Reuters reporter at the scene saw emergency workers lifting a body, putting it on a stretcher and wrapping it into a black body bag.

Rescuers went through debris and an ambulance was parked near damaged buildings.

"We are waiting if they find anyone under the rubble," a doctor, Vyacheslav, said. He did not give his last name.

Ukrainian officials had earlier reported three deaths.

"Fortunately, one person was resuscitated. Doctors were assisted by police paramedics at the scene," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev earlier said that Russia had hit a residential area of the city. According to him, windows were blown out in several buildings.

A video posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed smoke billowing from burning and badly damaged buildings next to a church.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, later posted a photo showing that the church is located close to residential buildings. Ukraine suspects that an Iskander missile was used in the attack, Yermak said.

(Reporting by Vladyslav Smilianets in Zaporizhzhia, editing by Bernadette Baum, Andy Sullivan and Grant McCool)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.