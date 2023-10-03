Logo
Two earthquakes strike Nepal, no damage reported
Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
Two earthquakes measuring 6.3 and 5.3 were felt in Nepal's Bajhang district on Tuesday, the country's National Seismological Centre said.

Tremors were also felt in parts of northern India including the capital New Delhi.

People rushed out of houses and office blocks in parts of New Delhi. There were no immediate reports of damage in India or Nepal.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru, Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu, Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

