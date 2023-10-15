Two German flights to take materials to Israel, bring citizens back

BERLIN : Two German air force planes will fly to Israel with materials and bring back German citizens who want to leave the country, a spokesperson for the defence ministry said on Saturday, adding the planes were not part of a military evacuation.

The air force did not giving details on how many Germans would be flown out but said the A400M planes were expected to land at Germany's Wunstorf air base at 3 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. (0100-0230 GMT) Sunday morning, respectively.

"This is not a start into a military evacuation, as commercial exit options still exist," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

It did not give details on the materials being taken to Israel.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Mark Potter)