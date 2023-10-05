Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Two killed in Turkish air strike on Kurdish-held zone in Syria -war monitor, security source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two killed in Turkish air strike on Kurdish-held zone in Syria -war monitor, security source

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIRUT : Two people were killed on Thursday when a Turkish air strike hit a car in a Kurdish-controlled part of northeast Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a local security source said.

It was not immediately clear whether the two dead were civilians or members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed force that is dominated by the Kurdish YPG.

The strike came after Turkey said all Kurdish military facilities in Syria and Iraq would be valid military targets.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.