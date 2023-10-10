Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Two members from Hamas political office killed in air strike, official says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two members from Hamas political office killed in air strike, official says

Zakaria Abu Maamar, a member of Hamas political office, gestures during a rally against visits by Israeli right wing groups to Al-Aqsa mosque, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Zakaria Abu Maamar, a member of Hamas political office, gestures during a rally against visits by Israeli right wing groups to Al-Aqsa mosque, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GAZA :Two members from Hamas' political office, Jawad Abu Shammala and Zakaria Abu Maamar, were killed in an air strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, an official from the group told Reuters on Tuesday.

In separate statements, the Israeli military confirmed killing Abu Shammala and Abu Maamar, saying they had been struck overnight.

(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Alison Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.