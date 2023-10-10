Two members from Hamas political office killed in air strike, official says

GAZA :Two members from Hamas' political office, Jawad Abu Shammala and Zakaria Abu Maamar, were killed in an air strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, an official from the group told Reuters on Tuesday.

In separate statements, the Israeli military confirmed killing Abu Shammala and Abu Maamar, saying they had been struck overnight.

(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Alison Williams)