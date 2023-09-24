Logo
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli forces' incursion in West Bank -report
Palestinians check a damaged house following an Israeli raid in Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 24, 2023. REUTERS/Ali Sawafta
Palestinians check damaged roads following an Israeli raid in Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 24, 2023. REUTERS/Ali Sawafta
Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 24, 2023
Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli forces' incursion in the West Bank early on Sunday, Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

The two were killed by gunshots to the head during the operation that occurred in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, according to WAFA.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jamie Freed)

