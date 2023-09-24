Two Palestinians killed in Israeli forces' incursion in West Bank -report
Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli forces' incursion in the West Bank early on Sunday, Palestinian news agency WAFA said.
The two were killed by gunshots to the head during the operation that occurred in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, according to WAFA.
(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jamie Freed)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...