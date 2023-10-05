Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan with lashing rain; 190 people hurt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan with lashing rain; 190 people hurt

Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan with lashing rain; 190 people hurt
Concrete barriers placed to block the traffic on a bridge are pictured after Typhoon Koinu passed the southern tip of Taiwan, in Jinlun, Taiwan October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan with lashing rain; 190 people hurt
People ride on a scooter near a closed bridge after Typhoon Koinu passed the southern tip of Taiwan, in Jinlun, Taiwan October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan with lashing rain; 190 people hurt Reuters
A woman sits by the shore while looking at waves breaking as Typhoon Koinu approaches, in Taitung, Taiwan October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan with lashing rain; 190 people hurt
A woman pushes her scooter under the rain after Typhoon Koinu passed the southern tip of Taiwan, near Taimali, Taiwan October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan with lashing rain; 190 people hurt
A fallen tree branch is pictured under a truck after Typhoon Koinu passed the southern tip of Taiwan, on the outskirts of Dawu, Taiwan October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAITUNG, Taiwan :Typhoon Koinu brushed past southern Taiwan on Thursday, injuring 190 people and causing some damage but no deaths, as lashing rains and strong winds forced millions of people in a swathe of cities to miss work and school.

Koinu, which means "puppy" in Japanese, made landfall on Taiwan's Hengchun peninsula as a category four typhoon - indicating winds of up to 252 kph (156 mph) - but it weakened as it crossed into the Taiwan Strait and headed towards China's Guangdong province, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

The heaviest rain fell in mountainous and sparsely populated parts of Pingtung county in the south, and the east coast counties of Taitung and Hualien, but the typhoon also affected the major southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Most cities and counties declared a day off work and school though the island's capital, Taipei, home to financial markets, was not affected and was operating as normal.

Chipmaker TSMC said its factories were also working normally.

The typhoon entered the Taiwan Strait late on Thursday morning but heavy rain was forecast to last into Friday, mostly in the island's south and east.

Taiwan's fire department reported 190 injuries but no deaths, as well as some damage to buildings.

However, more damage was reported on Orchid Island off Taitung's coast in the Pacific Ocean and home to about 5,000 people, with pictures on social media showing cars blown off roads and fishing boats sunk in a harbour.

Taiwan's two main domestic airlines, UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines, cancelled most their flights for Thursday, while ferries to outlying islands were also stopped.

A total of 46 international flights were cancelled, the transport ministry, said, but the high speed rail connecting northern and southern Taiwan was not affected.

(Reporting by Fabian Hamacher and Carlos Garcia; Writing by Ben Blanchard. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.