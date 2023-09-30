The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion

PARIS — Despite claims that the fashion industry is embracing curvier bodies, the data suggests it could be guilty of what one expert calls "fat-washing".

While a handful of plus-size models such as Paloma Elsesser have grabbed media attention in recent years, the figures show they remain a vanishingly small minority.

Vogue Business looked at 9,137 outfits unveiled during 219 shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris last season and found that 0.6 per cent were plus-size — defined as US size 14 or above, which is actually the average size for a woman in the United States — and only 3.8 per cent were size 6 to 12.

This means 95.6 per cent of outfits presented were in US sizes 0 to 4.

Dr Paolo Volonte, who teaches sociology of fashion in Milan, says brands use a few curvy models to deflect criticism.