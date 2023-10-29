Logo
UAE condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza Strip -state news agency
UAE condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza Strip -state news agency

Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
CAIRO : The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday condemned the Israeli ground operations in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, the state news agency WAM reported, citing the country's foreign ministry.

UAE, which became the first Gulf country to normalise relations with Israel in 2020, also "expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives."

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; editing by David Evans)

