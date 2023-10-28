Logo
UAE will not host next year's COP29 climate talks, official says
General view of the Burj Khalifa skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo
Director-General of COP28 climate conference, Majid Al Suwaidi, speaks with Reuters on the sidelines of the Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 28, 2023
LONDON : The United Arab Emirates will not double up on hosting the United Nations' annual climate conference by holding next year's summit, according to leadership involved in the event.

Next year's COP29 climate summit is supposed to be held in Eastern Europe, but Russian opposition to holding the event in a European Union country has left the event without a home - and spurred media reports that the UAE might step in after hosting COP28 in Dubai next month. 

"The UAE has not been asked and has no intention of hosting COP29," Majid Al Suwaidi, director general of the COP28 summit, told reporters on Friday. "We will not be hosting COP29." 

Nations are scrambling to find an alternative venue for the event which sees representatives from nearly 200 countries gather to agree to joint efforts to tackle climate change. 

The event rotates around the world's regions, but geopolitical tensions amid the Ukraine war have so far scuppered efforts to agree next year's venue. 

If a host for COP29 cannot be agreed, the location could revert to Bonn, Germany, where the U.N. climate secretariat is headquartered.

(Reporting by Gloria Dickie in London; Additional reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels; Editing by Alison Williams)

