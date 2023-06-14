Ubisoft sets sights on VR, AI shakeups in future of gaming

LOS ANGELES — French videogame titan Ubisoft is eyeing artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) as the next big things in gaming, its chief executive said, especially ahead of the release of Apple's new mixed reality headset.

Ubisoft has long been known to take chances on new gaming innovations — the company launched an early partnership with Nintendo on its 2006 sensation the Wii console.

Now, ahead of next year's release of Apple's Vision Pro headset, Ubisoft chief executive Yves Guillemot is ready to make another bet on the future of gaming — that virtual reality is around the corner.

After a decade that saw the revolutionary rise of free-to-play smartphone games and titles streamed directly from the internet cloud, Mr Guillemot thinks VR is likely to be the next major industry disruptor.

"VR is eventually going to happen," he told AFP on Monday (June 12) at a company showcase event in Los Angeles.

"Apple investing massively in the field is fantastic for all of us," he added.

With Vision Pro, Apple joins Facebook's Meta, which had been the driving force behind VR video games, in lobbying studios to adapt versions of hit titles for its virtual reality Quest device.

"Apple's commitment and investment will take that industry to a new level," said Mr Guillemot, and Ubisoft "for sure" envisions developing games for the Vision Pro one day.

"It's going to come," Mr Guillemot said, as soon as enough of the US$3,500 (S$4,700) headsets are in users' hands.

EXPANDING HORIZONS

Designing games for new platforms "doesn't always work out perfectly", warned consumer behaviour analysis firm Circana's executive director of videogames Mat Piscatella.

"But, by supporting new market entrants, Ubisoft is usually well-positioned should that new product or service type succeed, and placing many bets seems to have generally worked out pretty well for the company over the years," the analyst said.

And in an era of consolidation in the game industry, Mr Piscatella praised Ubisoft's diversification strategy as the company broadens its entertainment offerings.

CEO Guillemot said Ubisoft would continue to expand into film and TV streaming content.

Ubisoft is behind the AppleTV hit "Mythic Quest," a comedy series set — naturally — in a video game studio.

And on Monday, the company announced that its animated series "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix" will debut on Netflix later this year.

The series is set in "a dystopian, cyberpunk version of 1992" and features versions of characters from Ubisoft games.

"The goal here is to make sure that our brands can reach more players all over the world," Mr Guillemot told AFP.