Uganda opposition party says its leader held at airport
FILE PHOTO: Ugandan opposition leader and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine looks on after his arrival to address Ugandans living in South Africa on political issues in their home country, at the sports ground in Germiston, southeast of Johannesburg, South Africa, October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
KAMPALA :A senior figure from Uganda's main opposition party said its leader Bobi Wine had been arrested on Thursday at the Entebbe International Airport as he arrived from abroad.

In recent years Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has emerged as the strongest challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, 79, who has been in power in the east African country since 1986.

"The cowardly regime has arrested our President upon arrival at Entebbe Airport. We set out to receive him today, but the panicky regime security could not even allow him into immigration," Mathias Mpuuga, leader of the National Unity Platform in the Ugandan parliament, said on his X account.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wine ran against Museveni in the last presidential election in 2021 and lost although he rejected the results, saying there was widespread rigging and intimidation by security forces.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

