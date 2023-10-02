Logo
Ugandan court moves toward hearing challenge to anti-gay law
Human Rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo and West Budama North East Constituency Member of Parliament Fox Odoi-Oywelowo sit with Ugandan lawyers inside the registrar's chambers to file a petition against the Anti-gay law at the constitutional court in Kampala, Uganda October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Human Rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo and West Budama North East Constituency Member of Parliament Fox Odoi-Oywelowo arrive to file a petition against the Anti-gay law at the constitutional court in Kampala, Uganda October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Human Rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo enters the registrar's chambers with other lawyers to file a petition against the Anti-gay law at the constitutional court in Kampala, Uganda October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Quin Karala, 29, a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTQ) community and a single mother of one poses for a picture with rainbow colours at the offices of Rella Women's Empowerment Program, for LGBTQ rights advocacy, after a Reuters interview in Kulambiro suburb of Kampala, Uganda April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa/ File Photo
Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
KAMPALA : Uganda's Constitutional Court on Monday took a first step toward hearing a challenge to an anti-gay law that rights activists and Western governments have denounced as draconian.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA), signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni in May, is one of the world's harshest anti-gay laws and punishes some same-sex acts with the death penalty.

Lawyers in the case met before the court registrar and agreed to reconvene on Oct. 12, when the matter will be forwarded to the court's judges to set a hearing date, Nicholas Opiyo, an attorney for the organisations contesting the law, told reporters.

"Our prayer is that this petition is heard and disposed of as quickly as possible because there are people whose lives are in danger. There are people...whose very life depends on the outcome of this petition," Opiyo said.

At least six people have been charged under the law so far, and rights groups said last week they had documented hundreds of cases of torture, evictions and intimidation against LGBTQ people this year.

(Editing by Aaron Ross and Angus MacSwan)

