UK announces further humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees
Rohingya refugees gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar to escape a military crackdown in 2017, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
LONDON : Britain on Tuesday announced a further 4.5 million pounds (US$5.5 million) in humanitarian support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

"The UK is committed to finding a long-term solution to the Rohingya crisis. This includes their safe, voluntary and dignified return to Myanmar, when the conditions there allow," Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, said in a statement.

"Until the Rohingya can safely return to their homeland, we are committed to providing ongoing humanitarian support."

(US$1 = 0.8226 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M)

