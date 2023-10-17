Logo
UK defence minister to visit US for talks on Middle East and Ukraine conflicts
UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps looks on during the signing ceremony during a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
LONDON : Defence minister Grant Shapps will visit the United States for urgent talks over conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine on Tuesday, aimed at preventing further destabilisation and enabling humanitarian support, the Ministry of Defence said.

"At this crucial time for global security, I’m in Washington DC for urgent talks with our partner and friend on our ongoing work to prevent escalation in the Middle East, and our vital support to Ukraine," Shapps said in a statement.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)

