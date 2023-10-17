UK defence minister to visit US for talks on Middle East and Ukraine conflicts

LONDON : Defence minister Grant Shapps will visit the United States for urgent talks over conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine on Tuesday, aimed at preventing further destabilisation and enabling humanitarian support, the Ministry of Defence said.

"At this crucial time for global security, I’m in Washington DC for urgent talks with our partner and friend on our ongoing work to prevent escalation in the Middle East, and our vital support to Ukraine," Shapps said in a statement.

