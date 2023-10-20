Logo
UK foreign minister Cleverly to attend Cairo peace summit
UK foreign minister Cleverly to attend Cairo peace summit

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks during Urgent Question meeting on the explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, at the House of Commons in London, Britain October 18, 2023. UK Parliament/Maria Unger/Handout via REUTERS

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks during Urgent Question meeting on the explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, at the House of Commons in London, Britain October 18, 2023. UK Parliament/Maria Unger/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
LONDON : British foreign minister James Cleverly will attend a summit in Egypt on Saturday to discuss the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

Cleverly and Middle-East minister Tariq Ahmad will represent Britain at the summit, Britain said.

Cleverly will emphasise Britain's desire to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating in the region and to mitigate the threat from Hamas. He is also expected to discuss efforts to get aid into Gaza.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)

