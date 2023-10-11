Logo
UK foreign minister Cleverly visits Israel after Hamas attacks
FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks on stage at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
LONDON :British foreign minister James Cleverly traveled to Israel on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Israeli people following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, the British foreign office said.

"The Foreign Secretary has arrived in Israel today to demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’ terrorist attacks," a foreign office spokesperson said.

"He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself."

Britain, along with its Western allies, has expressed steadfast support for Israel and condemned the attacks by Hamas.

Israel bombed Gaza overnight ahead of a potential ground assault against Hamas, while U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the Palestinian militant group's surprise attack as "sheer evil".

Earlier the BBC reported seventeen British nationals including children were dead or missing in Israel.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar)

