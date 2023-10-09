Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

UK foreign minister: Nobody wants Israeli-Palestinian conflict to spread
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK foreign minister: Nobody wants Israeli-Palestinian conflict to spread

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks on stage at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks on stage at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Monday that regional governments did not want the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to spill out into other parts of the region after the Islamist group Hamas assaulted Israel from Gaza on Saturday.

"I have spoken with representatives of governments around the region, and we all agreed that nobody wants this to spill out into other parts of the region," Cleverly told reporters.

"Israel are very focused on dealing with a specific terrorist threat from Hamas emanating from Gaza."

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.