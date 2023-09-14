Logo
UK, Germany, France and US says Iran must clarify issues over nuclear material
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visits the Iranian centrifuges in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
LONDON : Britain, Germany, France and the United States told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday further action would be needed on Iran if the country did not fulfil legal obligations and clarify issues over nuclear material.

"Iran needs to provide, without further delay, technically credible information on the current location(s) of nuclear material and contaminated equipment in relation to Turquzabad and Varamin," the four countries said in a statement to the IAEA board on Sept. 13.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

