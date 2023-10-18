Logo
UK intelligence services analysing evidence on Gaza hospital blast, says PM Sunak
UK intelligence services analysing evidence on Gaza hospital blast, says PM Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
LONDON : British intelligence services are analysing evidence to independently establish the facts about Tuesday's deadly blast at a Gaza hospital, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"We should not rush to judgements before we have all the facts," Sunak told lawmakers.

"Our intelligence services have been rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts. We are not in a position at this point to say more than that."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)

