Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

UK-led coalition to give Ukraine 100 million pound mine-clearing support package
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK-led coalition to give Ukraine 100 million pound mine-clearing support package

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : A British-led group of European countries will provide Ukraine with a 100 million pound (US$122.70 million) package to support its armed forces including equipment to clear minefields.

Britain's defence ministry on Wednesday said Ukraine was "now the most mined country on earth," which had become an obstacle in its counter-offensive this year, and that mine clearing capabilities were essential to help it push forward.

The package will be provided using money from the International Fund for Ukraine - a group of countries including Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.

Defence minister Grant Shapps will announce the package alongside allies and attend his first NATO-Ukraine Council, where he is expected to discuss the Israel-Gaza crisis and reported damage to undersea infrastructure between Finland and Estonia.

(US$1 = 0.8150 pounds)

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.