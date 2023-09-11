UK man, accused of spying for China in parliament, says he's innocent

LONDON : A man British media have reported was arrested on suspicion of spying for China while working as a parliamentary researcher denied the charges against him on Monday, saying via his lawyers he was "completely innocent" and had only ever tried to educate others about China.

The law firm did not name the person, whose alleged spying in parliament was raised by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit in India on Sunday.

London's Metropolitan Police said two men were arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act, and had been released on police bail until early October.

The Sunday Times reported one of those arrested was a researcher in the British parliament and the Times newspaper named and pictured him on their front page on Monday.

"I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a 'Chinese spy'. It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place," the man said in a statement from his lawyers Birnberg Peirce.

"However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent. I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party."

The spying allegation is the latest blow to relations with Beijing that have been strained by tensions over security, investment and human rights. British Foreign Minister James Cleverly visited Beijing last month to make the first tentative steps to repair relations.

Asked whether China was a friend or foe by Sky News, British business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch said on Monday it should be described as a challenge.

"China is a country that we do a lot of business with, China is a country that is significant in terms of world economics ... We certainly should not be describing China as a foe but we can describe it as a challenge," she said.

The speaker of the House of Commons, parliament's lower chamber, is due to make a statement on the spying allegations at 1330 GMT.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Sachin Ravikumar and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Christina Fincher)