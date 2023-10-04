Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

UK minister says "zero" chance of free trade deal with Biden
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK minister says "zero" chance of free trade deal with Biden

Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch speaks on stage at Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch speaks on stage at Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : British business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch said there was a "zero" chance of a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States under President Joe Biden's administration, citing his attitude to such deals.

Biden has frozen FTA talks with countries including Britain. Asked at an event at the Conservative Party conference what chance there was of something resembling a free trade deal under the Biden administration, Badenoch replied "zero."

However she said there would be other opportunities for co-operation such as over critical minerals and with individual states.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.