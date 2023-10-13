UK PM Sunak and Norway's PM agree on need to protect subsea infrastructure

LONDON : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Store at a summit on Friday where the pair agreed on the vital need to reinforce security around subsea infrastructure​, Sunak's office said on Friday.

Earlier in October, a pipeline and a data cable in the Gulf of Finland were damaged due to "outside activity" according to Finnish authorities, stoking concerns about the security of energy supply in the wider Nordic region.

