UK PM Sunak and Norway's PM agree on need to protect subsea infrastructure
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store at the Joint Expeditionary Summit (JEF) on the Baltic island of Gotland, Sweden. Picture date: Friday October 13, 2023. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
LONDON : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Store at a summit on Friday where the pair agreed on the vital need to reinforce security around subsea infrastructure​, Sunak's office said on Friday.

Earlier in October, a pipeline and a data cable in the Gulf of Finland were damaged due to "outside activity" according to Finnish authorities, stoking concerns about the security of energy supply in the wider Nordic region.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, writing by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

