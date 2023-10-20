Logo
UK PM Sunak and Qatari Emir agree on need to prevent Middle East escalation
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to a TV reporter during his visit to Clacton-on-Sea, Britain, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS 

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
LONDON : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed on Friday on the need to prevent escalation in violence across the Middle East and urgently get humanitarian aid into Gaza, Sunak's office said.

"They underlined the imperative of avoiding any escalation in the violence across the region and agreed that leaders had a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent it," Sunak's office said in statement following a meeting between the pair.

"They agreed on the urgent need to get food, water and medicine to civilians who are suffering."

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

