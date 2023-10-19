Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

UK PM Sunak says UK stands with Israel, important to provide aid to Gaza
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK PM Sunak says UK stands with Israel, important to provide aid to Gaza

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media after landing at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod, Near Tel Aviv, Israel October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media after landing at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod, Near Tel Aviv, Israel October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the UK stood in solidarity with Israel as the two met there on Thursday, with Sunak adding that it was also important to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

"We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself, to bring security back to your country to your people, to ensure the safe return of the hostages that have been taken," Sunak said in a televised part of the meeting.

He also stressed the need to provide aid to Gazans.

"Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It's important that we continue to provide humanitarian access," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.