UK PM Sunak speaks to Egyptian president on Gaza border crossing
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a video message about the situation in Israel at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, Oct 8, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
LONDON : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday, to acknowledge the challenging security situation at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, Sunak's office said.

"He (Sunak) offered the UK's support to try to manage this situation and keep the route open for humanitarian and consular reasons, including for British nationals," the statement on Thursday said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

