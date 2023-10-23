UK to provide 20 million pounds of further aid for Gaza

LONDON : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out further aid for the Palestinian people on Monday, saying the government would provide an additional 20 million pounds (US$24.4 million) of humanitarian support for Gaza.

"We need a constant stream of aid pouring in, bringing the water, food, medicine and fuel that is so desperately needed," Sunak told lawmakers in an update on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"We are providing an additional 20 million pounds of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, more than doubling our previous support to the Palestinian people."

(US$1 = 0.8193 pounds)

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Farouq Suleiman, writing by Muvija M, editing by James Davey)