UK scientist who created Dolly the Sheep clone dies at 79
FILE PHOTO: Dr Ian Wilmut leading scientist at the Roslin institute answers questions from the world's media on the institutes ground breaking discovery, Dolly the worlds first cloned sheep from a test tube containing sheep eggs, February 25. FILE PHOTO
The world's first clone of an adult animal, Dolly the sheep, bleats during a photocall at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh, Scotland January 4, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/File photo
File photo: Professor Ian Wilmut, the British creator of the cloned sheep Dolly, answers a reporter's question during a news conference in Seoul October 18, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File photo
Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
LONDON : British scientist Ian Wilmut, whose research was central to the creation of the famous cloned animal, Dolly the Sheep, has died at 79, the Roslin Institute of Edinburgh said on Monday.

Wilmut, along with Keith Campbell from the animal sciences research institute in Scotland, generated news headlines and heated ethical debates in 1996 when they created Dolly, the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden)

