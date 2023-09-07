UK will not change immigration policy to secure India trade deal - PM's spokesperson

LONDON : Britain has no plans to change its approach to reducing net migration in order to help secure a free trade deal with India, the spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

"The prime minister believes that the current levels of migration are too high ... To be crystal clear, there are no plans to change our immigration policy to achieve this free trade agreement and that includes student visas," the spokesperson told journalists.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing Elizabeth Piper; editing by Alistair Smout)