Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

UK will send Royal Navy vessels and spy planes to support Israel - Times
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK will send Royal Navy vessels and spy planes to support Israel - Times

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Britain will send two Royal Navy ships to the eastern Mediterranean and begin surveillance flights over Israel in a show of military support designed to reassure Israel, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday, without citing a source.

Britain's Ministry of Defence had no immediate comment on the report.

The Times said two Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels would be sent to the region.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.