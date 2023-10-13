UK will send Royal Navy vessels and spy planes to support Israel - Times
LONDON :Britain will send two Royal Navy ships to the eastern Mediterranean and begin surveillance flights over Israel in a show of military support designed to reassure Israel, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday, without citing a source.
Britain's Ministry of Defence had no immediate comment on the report.
The Times said two Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels would be sent to the region.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)
