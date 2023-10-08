Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ukraine expects 'record' number of drone attacks this winter - air force
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine expects 'record' number of drone attacks this winter - air force

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises over apartment buildings after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises over apartment buildings after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZAPORIZHZHIA : Ukraine's air force expects a record number of Russian drone attacks on its soil this winter, its spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Sunday, as Kyiv girds for a second winter of mass bombardment of its energy facilities.

Ihnat said that data for September showed the use by Russia of Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones would smash last year's figure.

"This autumn and winter ... is already a record in terms of the number of Shahed drones. Over 500 (were used) in September," Ihnat said in an interview on national television.

He contrasted this number with Russia's air strike campaign on Ukraine last winter, when he said about 1,000 Shahed drones were used in six months.

Attacks on energy facilites last winter damaged a significant chunk of Ukraine's power system and forced most cities to ration electricity and hot water.

Despite Ukraine bolstering its air defences, officials have warned of the risk of a repeat this winter, with the power grid still far from rebuilt after the last campaign of bombardment.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.