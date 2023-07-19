Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba to visit Pakistan - statement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba to visit Pakistan - statement

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba speaks to the press before arriving at a U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba speaks to the press before arriving at a U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Pakistan on a day trip on Thursday, a Pakistani foreign ministry statement said on Wednesday, against a backdrop of Islamabad's warming relations with Russia.

Kuleba's visit is the first ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1993, the statement said.

Islamabad has been building ties with Moscow and has recently begun importing discounted Russian crude oil to meet its local demands and save on foreign exchange reserves.

Kuleba will meet his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries," the statement said.

Islamabad has also lately been importing wheat from Ukraine.

The Pakistani foreign ministry didn't provide an agenda for the visit.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.